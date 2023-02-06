China urges U.S. not to escalate situation, increase tension regarding unmanned airship
Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 07:59 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 07:59 IST
China on Monday urged the United States to not escalate tension or take further action to harm China's interests in response to the shooting down of a Chinese unmanned airship that it said was civilian in nature and entered U.S. airspace by accident.
"China firmly opposes and strongly protests against this," China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng said in remarks to the U.S. embassy in China. "The Chinese government is closely following the development of the situation."
