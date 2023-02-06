Left Menu

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on 2-day visit to India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2023 08:34 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 08:34 IST
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on 2-day visit to India
  • Country:
  • India

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will begin a two-day visit to India on Monday to hold wide-ranging talks with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar.

The talks between the two foreign ministers will be held on Monday evening, officials said.

Besides ways to boost bilateral ties, the two sides are also expected to focus on cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing global concern over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the region.

In November, Canada came out with a comprehensive strategy for the Indo-Pacific that aimed to promote peace, resilience and security.

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy also listed India as a key player in the region and said Ottawa will focus on expanding economic engagement with New Delhi, including through deeper trade and investment as well as cooperating on building resilient supply chains.

''India's strategic importance and leadership -- both across the region and globally -- will only increase as India, the world's biggest democracy, becomes the most populous country in the world and continues to grow its economy,'' the Canadian policy mentioned.

Separately, Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji Biman Prasad began a six-day visit to India on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2 and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infections, blindness and one death; China's CanSino confident its mRNA COVID vaccine as good as Moderna, Pfizer shots and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says India-made eye drop linked to some infect...

 Global
3
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; With frigid innovation, scientists make a new form of ice

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk says to attempt Starship launch in March; Wi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Mastering Your Money: A Guide to Personal Finance

Saving the Planet, One Step at a Time: A Guide to Environmental Sustainability

Step Out of Your Comfort Zone: A Guide to Adventure Travel

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023