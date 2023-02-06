Left Menu

Australia trade minister says to travel to Beijing to meet counterpart

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 09:54 IST
Australia trade minister says to travel to Beijing to meet counterpart
Don Farrell Image Credit: Wikipedia

Australia trade minister Don Farrell said on Monday he had agreed to an in-person meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Beijing in the near future.

"Our meeting represents another important step in the stabilisation of Australia’s relations with China," said Farrell. "Our discussion covered a range of trade and investment issues, including the need for resumption of unimpeded trade for Australian exporters so that Chinese consumers can continue to benefit from high quality Australian products."

The two ministers agreed to enhance dialogue at all levels, including between officials, as a pathway towards the timely and full resumption of trade, Farrell's office said in a statement.

