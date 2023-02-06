Russia discussed nuclear arms treaty with U.S. ambassador - Interfax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:27 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:19 IST
Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Monday that he discussed the New START nuclear arms control treaty with new United States ambassador Lynne Tracy last week, the Interfax news agency reported.
He added that Russia was committed to the treaty but that no date had been set for new talks, citing the conflict in Ukraine.
Talks between Moscow and Washington on the New START treaty were scheduled for last November but were called off at the last moment.
