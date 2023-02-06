Left Menu

Former village head shot dead in Punjab's Batala

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-02-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 12:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A former village head was shot dead by a group of assailants in Punjab's Batala, police said on Monday.

The assailants opened fire at Swaran Singh at his residence in village Dahiya on Sunday night. Singh was rushed to the civil hospital where he was declared brought dead, said police.

Police suspect old enmity led to the murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Batala, Satinder Singh said three accused have been arrested while raids are being conducted to nab the remaining assailants.

A case of murder has been registered against seven people, he said, adding a superintendent of police rank officer will investigate the matter.

