Chinese balloon incident 'unexpected, isolated' -foreign ministry

China and the United States should handle the Chinese unmanned airship entering the U.S. airspace in a calm, proper manner without the use of force, a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Foreign affairs said at a regular press conference on Monday.

"This is an unexpected, isolated incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about the seriousness of the incident.

