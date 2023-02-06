Chinese balloon incident 'unexpected, isolated' -foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:08 IST
China and the United States should handle the Chinese unmanned airship entering the U.S. airspace in a calm, proper manner without the use of force, a spokesperson with China's Ministry of Foreign affairs said at a regular press conference on Monday.
"This is an unexpected, isolated incident," spokesperson Mao Ning said when asked about the seriousness of the incident.
