Drugs worth Rs 40 lakh seized after raid in Mumbai

Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said. The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.

