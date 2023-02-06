Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 40 lakh seized after raid in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-02-2023 13:16 IST | Created: 06-02-2023 13:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police seized drugs worth more than Rs 40 lakh following a raid in Mazgaon area of the city on Monday, an official said. The police also apprehended a few persons from the spot for enquiry, the official said without elaborating.

Based on a specific information, the Mumbai Crime Branch's Anti-Narcotics Cell conducted the raid at Navanagar in Mazgaon area and seized the drugs, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

