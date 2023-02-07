Woman held in fake IPS case was arrested in 2019 for posing as IFS officer

The woman arrested last week for allegedly posing as an IPS officer was also arrested in 2019 when she had posed as an officer in the Indian Foreign Service, police said on Monday.

The woman in her 30s, identified as Meerut native Joya Khan, allegedly posed as an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, sought a police escort and even threatened personnel at a checkpoint.

The accused used a voice changing app on her mobile phone to call the Manesar police station SHO. As a result, a relevant section of the IT Act was added in the FIR, the police said. The police took Khan on a day's remand after producing her in a city court on Monday.

The woman kept changing her statement. She first said her name was Farah, then Tamanna and Kaynaat before finally revealing her identity, the police said. A uniform, laptop, three mobile phones, two dairies and a fake ID card in the name of Divisional Magistrate (Alipur) Ira Singhal were recovered from her home, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virender Vij said. A search of her vehicle led to the recovery of red and blue beacons, a pistol-like lighter, seven live rounds, two shells and an IPS badge. She has been jailed before and was out on bail from Allahabad High Court, Vij added.

The woman was arrested on Thursday when she called the Manesar police station SHO and sought an escort while posing as an IPS officer. When the pilot in charge spoke on the number given to the control room, he was called to Sahara Mall, Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Kavita said on Friday.

''When the vehicle passed with the pilot, there was a naka on MG Road... The woman occupant... was wearing an army-coloured jacket with IPS badge and a blue IPS cap. At the police naka, the behaviour of the woman was suspicious, so the in-charge there asked the woman to reveal her identity. On which the woman got scared and took off her cap,'' Kavita said.

An FIR was registered at Sector 29 police station and a Special Investigations Team (SIT) led by Kavita formed. A senior officer said Khan and her accomplice Nishant were arrested in 2019 in Noida while posing as an IFS officer.

