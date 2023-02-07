Left Menu

Court upholds order of attachment of property of accused in cow slaughter cases in UP

Speaking at a joint press conference, Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar noted that property worth Rs 9.18 lakh of Maqsood, the accused in cow slaughter cases in Gulawathi area, was attached.The accused told the court that the said property was built by his father, but the Additional Sessions Judge of the Gangsters Act court rejected the plea.

A local court on Monday upheld an order of attachment of property of an accused under the Gangsters Act. Hailing the verdict, Bulandshahr District Magistrate Chandraprakash Singh said this is the first such major case in Uttar Pradesh where the court has approved the attachment of property. Speaking at a joint press conference, Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar noted that property worth Rs 9.18 lakh of Maqsood, the accused in cow slaughter cases in Gulawathi area, was attached.

The accused told the court that the said property was built by his father, but the Additional Sessions Judge of the Gangsters Act court rejected the plea. An official statement released in Lucknow said because of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy of zero tolerance against crime, big mafia and gangsters are on the run. The Special Judge has confirmed the order of attachment of accused Maqsood's house and this building will be brought for the use of the general public, it said. According to SSP Shlok Kumar, cases have been registered against Maqsood for serious crimes like cow slaughter and drug peddling.

