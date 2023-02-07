Left Menu

Germany's Habeck sees room for compromise in certain areas of U.S. IRA

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 02:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 02:00 IST
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday said he saw room for comprise on certain elements of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act that European leaders fear discriminates their industries, including hydrogen and raw materials.

"There is still a fair chance to reach agreements that will allow European industry to participate, and not be excluded from, the Inflation Reduction Act," he said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

