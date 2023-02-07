UPDATE 1-Biden says U.S.-China relations not weakened by balloon incident
President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. We're not going to back off." Biden continued: "We did the right thing and it's not a question of weakening or strengthening - it's reality."
President Joe Biden said on Monday that relations between Washington and Beijing were not weakened by the United States' downing of a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the weekend. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Biden said it was always his view that the balloon needed to be shot down "as soon as it was appropriate."
Asked if the balloon incident weakens U.S.-China relations, Biden said: "No. We made it clear to China what we're going to do. They understand our position. We're not going to back off." Biden continued: "We did the right thing and it's not a question of weakening or strengthening - it's reality."
