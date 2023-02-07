Germany's Habeck: Could reach deal with U.S. over IRA in critical minerals
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 03:36 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 03:36 IST
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on Monday said there was a chance that de facto free-trade status could be reached between Europe and the United States in the area of critical minerals under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
Habeck is currently in Washington to discuss the IRA and its implications for Europe with U.S. officials and seek equal treatment, comparable to Mexico and Canada, in some areas in which European leaders fear discrimination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Canada
- Mexico
- Robert Habeck
- Washington
- U.S.
- Europe
- European
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Washington county mistakenly releases 460,000 partial SSNs
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen
Moscow sees no prospects for U.S.-Russia meeting on New START treaty - agencies
Tennis-'Disgrace' if Djokovic not allowed to enter U.S. and compete, says Haas
Russia says no date set for talks with U.S. on nuclear arms treaty