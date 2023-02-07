Left Menu

Mexico rejects possible 'Remain in Mexico' revamp plan

The Mexican government said on Monday it had informed the United States that it rejects a possible U.S. re-implementation of an immigration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which required asylum seekers to wait for hearings in Mexico. In December, a U.S. judge paused President Joe Biden's attempt to end the program.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 07:01 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 07:01 IST
Mexico rejects possible 'Remain in Mexico' revamp plan

The Mexican government said on Monday it had informed the United States that it rejects a possible U.S. re-implementation of an immigration policy known as "Remain in Mexico," which required asylum seekers to wait for hearings in Mexico.

In December, a U.S. judge paused President Joe Biden's attempt to end the program. U.S. authorities later told Mexico's foreign ministry the program would start up again, the ministry said in a statement. Mexico's decision leaves the future of the program unclear.

Biden had sought to end the Trump-era program, known officially as Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), upon entering office. Republican-led states such as Texas and Missouri filed a lawsuit to keep the program active. A federal court order forced the Biden administration to restart MPP in late 2021, which Mexico agreed to on several conditions such as expanding health policies and collaboration with international groups, the foreign ministry said.

Some 74,000 migrants went through Mexico under the program during Trump's administration, it added. Under Biden, just 7,500 entered Mexico through MPP. Mexico added on Monday that it supported the U.S. immigration program to allow some populations, such as Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, to enter the United States through an appointment system.

Human rights organizations have pushed for other nationalities to be included under the new program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitter from bankruptcy"

Elon Musk calls past three months "extremely tough", says "had to save Twitt...

 United States
2
Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

Adani Group stocks fall further in morning trade

 India
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China records 3,278 COVID-related deaths between Jan 27 and Feb 2

Health News Roundup: South Africa records two imported cholera cases; China ...

 Global
4
BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In Funding For Wa’Ed Ventures

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Strategic Partnership With Zoom And Increase In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023