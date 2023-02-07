Left Menu

Body of retired army soldier's son recovered from Gomti river in UP's Sultanpur

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 07-02-2023 08:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 08:14 IST
The body of a 25-year-old man has been recovered from Gomti river here, police said on Tuesday.

Babar, son of a retired army jawan, who was a resident of Kotwali Dehat police station area, was missing since Sunday evening.

On Monday evening, his body was found in the Gomti river in Tatia Nagar area under Gosaiganj police station limits, police said.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged that Babar has been murdered.

Kotwali Dehat police station in-charge, Anirudh Pratap Singh, said that village head Babu Prasad on Monday informed him that the son of the retired soldier Nizam was missing since Sunday evening.

When the police began an investigation, they were informed of a dead body being recovered from the river.

The body was later identified of Babar, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, Singh added.

