Cape Town City Hall declared Parliamentary precinct to host SONA

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 07-02-2023 10:42 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 10:42 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Cape Town City Hall has been temporarily declared a Parliamentary precinct to facilitate the hosting of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 9 February, and the Budget Speech on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday deliver the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall.

The address, which is scheduled to start at 7pm, will take place before a joint sitting of the two Houses of Parliament.

The address is an important milestone, as it brings certainty to the country’s political, social and economic landscape. It demonstrates that South Africa’s democracy remains robust.

In his address, President Ramaphosa will set out government’s key policy objectives and deliverables for the year ahead, flag challenges and outline interventions to unlock the nation’s potential.

During his address, the President will also highlight what has been achieved since his last address in 2022. He will also reflect on the progress made in implementing the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan (ERRP).

The 2023 SONA is one of the most important annual events on Parliament's calendar and is the only ceremonial occasion that brings together the three arms of the State, including the Legislature, Executive and Judiciary, under one roof.

Parliament spokesperson, Moloto Mothapo, said the Joint Sitting is called specifically for the President to deliver the address and “no other business may be considered at this Sitting”.

“It provides the President an opportunity to speak to the nation on South Africa’s general state of affairs, to reflect on a wide range of political, economic and social matters within the domestic and global context, to account to the nation on the work of government and to set out government’s programme of action,” Mothapo said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

