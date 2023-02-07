Left Menu

Maha: Woman strangles her two children to death

A 22-year-old woman allegedly strangled her two minor children to death in Maharashtras Aurangabad city, police said on Tuesday.The incident took place in Sadatnagar area in the early hours of Monday following which the woman was arrested, an official said, adding the reason behind the crime was not yet known.The woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son to death, police inspector Prashant Potdar said. A case was registered against the woman under Indian Penal Code Section 302 murder, the official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:02 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
A 22-year-old woman allegedly strangled her two minor children to death in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Sadatnagar area in the early hours of Monday following which the woman was arrested, an official said, adding the reason behind the crime was not yet known.

The woman allegedly strangled her six-year-old daughter and four-year-old son to death, police inspector Prashant Potdar said. The children did not come out of their room on Monday morning. The woman then herself called some relatives who took the unconscious children to a hospital where they were declared dead, the official said.

According to a primary autopsy report, the children died of strangulation, he said. A case was registered against the woman under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the official said.

