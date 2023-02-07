Left Menu

Heroin worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Mizoram, four held

Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department officials recovered 503 grams of heroin worth over Rs 9.75 lakh from the possession of three persons in the Bawngkawn area on Sunday, he said.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-02-2023 11:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 11:58 IST
Four people have been arrested in Mizoram’s Aizawl after heroin worth Rs 10 lakh was seized from their possession in two separate operations, an official said on Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off, a team of excise department officials recovered 503 grams of heroin worth over Rs 9.75 lakh from the possession of three persons in the Bawngkawn area on Sunday, he said. In another operation, the excise department personnel along with volunteers of the Young Mizo Association seized 11 grams of the narcotics substance in the Falkland area in Aizawl on the same day, he said.

A drug peddler was arrested for allegedly possessing the contraband worth around Rs 25,000 in the local market, the official said. The four accused were booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The excise department seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin in January, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

