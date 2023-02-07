Left Menu

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:05 IST
UP court to hear attempt to murder case against BJP leader
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A court here will hear a 10-year-old case of attempt to murder against BJP leader and former minister Anand Swaroop Shukla and four others.

The four other accused in the case are Ashutosh Pandey, Ratnesh Yadav, Vivek Singh and Avinash Singh.

Special Judge Hussain Ahmed Ansari said on February 6 that the MP-MLA court will hear the case against Shukla and four others to prosecute them, said Dinesh Tiwari, the plaintiff's lawyer, on Tuesday.

Student leader Sudhir Ojha had filed a case against the five alleging that they attacked him with a knife at Satish Chandra College in Ballia city on January 15, 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

