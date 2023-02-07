Left Menu

Airship downed in the United States belongs to China, foreign ministry says

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:56 IST
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning (Photo Credit: Chinese foreign ministry website) Image Credit: ANI
The airship shot down by the United States belongs to China and not the United States, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"What I can say is that this airship is China's, not the U.S.'s," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular news briefing.

The official was responding to a question on whether China had asked the United States to return debris from the suspected surveillance balloon shot down when it flew over sensitive military and nuclear missle silo sites.

