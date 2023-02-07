Airship downed in the United States belongs to China, foreign ministry says
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-02-2023 12:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 12:56 IST
- Country:
- China
The airship shot down by the United States belongs to China and not the United States, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
"What I can say is that this airship is China's, not the U.S.'s," the spokesperson, Mao Ning, told a regular news briefing.
The official was responding to a question on whether China had asked the United States to return debris from the suspected surveillance balloon shot down when it flew over sensitive military and nuclear missle silo sites.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Chinese
- United States
- Mao Ning
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian warship armed with hypersonic missiles to join drills with China, S.Africa
US checkmates China in Africa by bolstering trade ties
China's domination of rare earth elements remains a threat
Moscow sees no prospects for U.S.-Russia meeting on New START treaty - agencies
U.S. wants to see quicker progress on World Bank reforms- Yellen