Maha: Transport operator duped of Rs 75,000 by cyber fraudsters

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-02-2023 13:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 13:19 IST
A 60-year-old transport operator from Maharashtra's Thane city was allegedly cheated of Rs 75,000 by cyber fraudsters, police said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint, an offence under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act has been registered against unidentified persons, an official from Chitalsar police station said.

As per the complaint, the transporter had on January 16 received a call from a man posing as an Army officer, who claimed that he wanted to transport medicines from Mumbai airport to Hyderabad and sought his services, he said.

The caller was informed that the transportation charges would be Rs 50,000, to which he agreed and told the victim that his senior would get in touch with him, the official said.

The next day, the complainant received a call from another man who asked him to transfer Rs 5 into a bank account for verification before making the payment. The complainant got back Rs 10 in his account after the transaction, he said.

The caller then asked the complainant to make a transaction of Rs 50,000 using a QR code, following which he found that Rs 75,000 had been debited from his account, the official said.

