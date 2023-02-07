Left Menu

Man stabbed to death in broad daylight in Ahmedabad

Saban Hussain Momin and his two cousins were riding in an auto-rickshaw to meet a hospitalised relative when they were attacked by four persons wielding swords, knives and iron pipes in citys Kalupur locality around 3 pm.The assailants, identified as Sadiq, his brothers Rafiq and Liyakat, and one Nasir were known to the victims, said assistant commissioner of police Hirendra Chaudhary.When the victims started running, the accused persons chased them.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed in a busy market area of Ahmedabad city in broad daylight on Tuesday.

CCTV footage of the incident showed passers-by watching helplessly as the man was brutally attacked and bled to death. Saban Hussain Momin and his two cousins were riding in an auto-rickshaw to meet a hospitalised relative when they were attacked by four persons wielding swords, knives and iron pipes in city's Kalupur locality around 3 pm.

The assailants, identified as Sadiq, his brothers Rafiq and Liyakat, and one Nasir were known to the victims, said assistant commissioner of police Hirendra Chaudhary.

''When the victims started running, the accused persons chased them. They stabbed Saban who bled profusely and died. His two cousins were also injured,'' Chaudhary said.

As per the preliminary information, there was some marriage-related dispute between the accused and victims. Further probe is on, the ACP said.

