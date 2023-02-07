Left Menu

UP: Woman injured in celebratory firing during wedding function

Three people have been taken into custody, they said.The injured woman, Savita Devi 40, was admitted to a hospital in serious condition, Gautam said.The womans son, Shiv Kumar, in police complaint said the incident took place when some people who were dancing during the function started firing.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:41 IST
UP: Woman injured in celebratory firing during wedding function
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was seriously injured in celebratory firing during a wedding function in Mujhahidpur village here, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer Viney Gautam told PTI that police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against six named and several unknown persons.

Police are trying to identify the people responsible for the Monday night incident on the basis of video footage. Three people have been taken into custody, they said.

The injured woman, Savita Devi (40), was admitted to a hospital in serious condition, Gautam said.

The woman's son, Shiv Kumar, in police complaint said the incident took place when some people who were dancing during the function started firing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023