UP: Woman injured in celebratory firing during wedding function

A woman was seriously injured in celebratory firing during a wedding function in Mujhahidpur village here, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer Viney Gautam told PTI that police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code against six named and several unknown persons.

Police are trying to identify the people responsible for the Monday night incident on the basis of video footage. Three people have been taken into custody, they said.

The injured woman, Savita Devi (40), was admitted to a hospital in serious condition, Gautam said.

The woman's son, Shiv Kumar, in police complaint said the incident took place when some people who were dancing during the function started firing.

