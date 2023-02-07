Fire at Turkey's Iskenderun Port extinguished -defence ministry

A fire that broke out at Turkey's southern Iskenderun Port as a result of massive earthquakes that hit the region has been extinguished, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished with the help of the military's helicopters and planes, it said.

Hundreds of shipping containers were ablaze at the Iskenderun Port earlier on Tuesday, sending thick black smoke into the sky and shutting down operations, forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

