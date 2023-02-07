Left Menu

Netherlands, Denmark and Germany buy 100 Leopard 1 Tanks for Ukraine - Dutch gov't

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2023 22:54 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 22:54 IST
The Netherlands, Denmark and Germany are buying 100 Leopard-1A5 battle tanks for Ukraine, the Dutch government said on Tuesday.

The Dutch defense ministry said in a statement the tanks would be purchased "directly from German industry". In an interview on Dutch national broadcaster NOS, Netherlands Defense Minister Kasja Ollongen said the tanks, a slightly older model, are "definitely still useable" for fighting in Ukraine.

"It's a tested tank, and because they're being tuned up and made ready for fighting, they will definitely be useful for the Ukrainians," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

