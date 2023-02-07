Anti Corruption Bureau in Rajasthan arrests four in graft case

Three Rajasthan Rajya Vidhyut Prasaran Nigam engineers and a middleman were arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau in a graft case.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested Kunj Bihari Gupta, Vipin Kumar Chauhan and Jeenan Jain. Gupta, an executive engineer, was posted at the Nigam's Provisional Assistant Director Operation Office in Jaipur. Chauhan, an assistant engineer, and Jain, an executive engineer, were based in Udaipur.

Jain had given a bribe of Rs 1.25 lakh to Gupta through Chauhan and the middleman, identified as Kaplvan Vyas, for not transferring him out of Udaipur, Additional Director General (ACB) Hemant Priyadarshy said.

All four were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)