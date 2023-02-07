Left Menu

Jharkhand: ED grills suspended Cong MLA Rajesh Kachchap for 10 hours in cash haul case

Suspended Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajesh Kachchap was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate ED officials for more than 10 hours here on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of Rs 49 lakh in cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.Kachchap, who reached the agencys regional office here around noon and was grilled for over 10 hours, later asserted that the allegations against him to hatch a conspiracy to topple the Jharkhand government were false and fabricated.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:11 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:11 IST
Jharkhand: ED grills suspended Cong MLA Rajesh Kachchap for 10 hours in cash haul case
  • Country:
  • India

Suspended Jharkhand Congress MLA Rajesh Kachchap was interrogated by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials for more than 10 hours here on Tuesday in connection with the seizure of Rs 49 lakh in cash in West Bengal from him and two other party legislators last year.

Kachchap, who reached the agency's regional office here around noon and was grilled for over 10 hours, later asserted that the allegations against him to hatch a conspiracy to topple the Jharkhand government were false and fabricated. ''I placed my points before the ED which asked me a number of questions related to money laundering. The interrogations in the ED office were done in a cordial atmosphere without any pressure,'' Kachchap told media persons after coming out of ED regional office at night.

He said he will fully cooperate with the central agency.

Kachchap had on January 16 sought two weeks for appearing before the agency, citing pre-scheduled engagements.

Kachchap and two other suspended Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari and Naman Bixal were arrested after their vehicle was intercepted on National Highway 16 at Panchla in West Bengal's Howrah district on July 30 last year and nearly Rs 49 lakh in cash was found in the car. They were then suspended by the party.

The ED grilled Ansari for more than 10 hours on Monday in connection with its probe into the cash seizure.

The MLAs, who are now out on bail, claimed that the money was meant for buying sarees for an Adivasi festival in Jharkhand. The investigation into the case was later handed over to the state CID by the police authorities. The Congress is a part of the JMM-led government in the state.

The ED is investigating the money laundering aspect of the case. Congress MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh alias Anup Singh had lodged a complaint with Ranchi's Argora police station, alleging that the three legislators had offered him Rs 10 crore and a ministerial berth for toppling the JMM-led government in Jharkhand.

The ED had in December last year questioned Jaimangal Singh in connection with the case.

Singh had claimed that he was not summoned as an accused but as a complainant in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023