Actor Rakhi Sawant’s husband Durrani arrested on dowry harassment, assault charges

Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani was arrested on Tuesday night after she filed a complaint accusing him of assault, taking away money and jewellery from her flat without her knowledge and performing unnatural sex, among other charges, a police official said.

Earlier in the day, Durrani (30), a businessman who is also accused of harassing the 41-year-old actor for dowry, was brought to the Oshiwara police station in suburban Mumbai for questioning and later placed under arrest, he said.

According to the police official, the actor on late Monday night registered an FIR (first information report) against her husband for allegedly assaulting her, abusing, taking money and jewellery from her Oshiwara flat without her knowledge.

On Tuesday, the police added in the FIR Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to dowry harassment and unnatural intercourse, he said.

Citing her statement to the police, the official said Sawant got in touch with Durrani in January 2022 and the two opened a joint business account.

Without her knowledge, Durrani withdrew more than Rs 1.5 crore from the account in June to buy a car, but she did not object as he promised to marry her, Sawant told the police, according to the official.

Later, Durrani allegedly assaulted the former 'Bigg Boss' contestant on two occasions, prompting her to lodge a non-cognisable offence against him, he said.

In the case of a non-cognizable offence, the police cannot arrest the accused without a warrant and cannot start an investigation without the permission of court.

As per Sawant, Durrani threatened her more than once, saying he would throw acid on her face or get her killed in a road accident, said the official. Sawant has also accused Durrani of forcing her to offer 'namaz', he said.

On Sunday night, Sawant discovered that Rs 5 lakh cash and her mother's jewellery worth Rs 2.5 lakh were missing from her cupboard. She then learnt from the watchman of her building that Durrani had visited the flat in her absence, said the official.

Sawant approached the Oshiwara police on Monday night following which a first information report (FIR) was registered against Durrani under IPC sections 406 (breach of trust) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), said the official.

