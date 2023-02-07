Left Menu

Youth shot dead in UP's Sultanpur

A 20-year-old youth was killed and another seriously injured when motorcycle-borne goons allegedly opened fire near Ghasipur village here, police said on Tuesday.The victim has been identified as Gaurav Singh.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 07-02-2023 23:22 IST | Created: 07-02-2023 23:22 IST
Youth shot dead in UP's Sultanpur
  • Country:
  • India

A 20-year-old youth was killed and another seriously injured when motorcycle-borne goons allegedly opened fire near Ghasipur village here, police said on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Gaurav Singh. The injured youth, identified as Ashutosh Singh (28), has been referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow, they said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when the goons allegedly fired at the duo and fled.

Gaurav Singh was hit in the head and died on the spot, the police said. Ashutosh Singh suffered injuries to his leg and was admitted to the district hospital from where he was referred to the Trauma Centre. A police team has been formed to arrest the accused and the body has been sent for post mortem, Additional Superintendent of Police Vipul Srivastava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023