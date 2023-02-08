Left Menu

Noida: 4 journalists arrested for creating ruckus in residential society

PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-02-2023 00:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 00:08 IST
Noida: 4 journalists arrested for creating ruckus in residential society
  • Country:
  • India

Four journalists of a private TV channel were arrested for allegedly creating a ruckus during a birthday party at a residential society here, police said on Tuesday. The incident was reported late Monday night to the Noida Sector-113 police station, they said.

Police said on Tuesday evening, a court granted bail to all the four.

Station in-charge Pramod Prajapati said the four accused work in a private TV channel and were creating a ruckus during a birthday party on Monday night, following which people living nearby raised objections.

Prajapati said that it is alleged that they refused to hear out their neighbours and got into a fight with them.

Several people from the society came to the police station and a complaint was lodged, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

EIB to provide €200m to help Czech Republic host war refugees from Ukraine

Global
3
GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

GRAPHIC-Australia hikes rates, but pause from big central banks is near

Global
4
All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

All institutions called to continue working collectively to stem GBV

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

The Rise of the Machines: Understanding the Benefits and Risks of AI and Robotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023