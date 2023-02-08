Six cops injured in violence over removing dharna in UP's Shahjahanpur

Six police personnel were injured and police vehicles damaged when Khetihar Mazdoor Kisan Sangathan activists highlighting the stray cattle menace in the area pelted them with stones, police here said on Tuesday.

Khetihar Mazdoor Kisan Sangathan National President Sudhir Kumar Chauhan and 15 of his supporters have been arrested, they said.

Hundreds of activists of the organisation sat on a dharna on the railway track in Tilhar to highlight the stray cattle menace, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar told PTI.

As soon as the police reached the spot and tried to remove them, they claimed that they were opposing the shifting of a Hanuman temple in Kachhiyani Kheda and started moving in its direction, Kumar said.

When the police tried to stop them, some in the crowd started pelting them with stones.

The police were forced to use mild force to disperse the crowd, Kumar added.

Six police personnel were injured and sent to hospital for treatment while three official vehicles were damaged. Police and Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed at the spot, Kumar said.

