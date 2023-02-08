U.S. says associate of Russian oligarch Vekselberg charged over sanctions evasion
A federal court in New York unsealed an indictment on Tuesday charging a Russian citizen and U.S. resident with allegedly facilitating a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme in relation to billionaire Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg, the U.S. Justice Department said.
Vladimir Voronchenko was accused of participating in a scheme to make over $4 million in U.S. dollar payments to maintain four properties in the United States that were owned by Vekselberg, the U.S. Justice Department said in a statement.
