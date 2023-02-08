U.S. State Department to approve on HIMARS sale to Poland, says Polish minister

The U.S. State Department will in the coming hours give a positive opinion on selling high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) to Poland, the Polish defence minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

"Within the next few hours, the U.S. State Department will issue a positive opinion on the sale of the HIMARS system," Mariusz Blaszczak was quoted as saying at an awards ceremony by news portal wPolityce.pl.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)