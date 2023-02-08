More Memphis police officers scrutinized in Tyre Nichols' death - city attorney

A total of 13 Memphis police officers could face disciplinary action in connection with the death of Tyre Nichols, the city attorney said on Tuesday.

Five officers were charged with second-degree murder over the death of Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who was beaten by officers on Jan. 7 and died three days later, sparking a national outcry. Those officers, as well as a sixth officer, have already been terminated. A seventh officer, whose name has not been released, was previously relieved of duty.

City Attorney Jennifer Sink told the city council on Tuesday that she expected administrative charges to be issued against additional officers sometime this week. She did not identify the officers, citing the ongoing investigation. Police video of the events showed officers kicking, punching and beating Nichols with a baton after pulling him out of his car during a traffic stop.

Approximately 10 officers responded to the traffic stop, Police Chief Cerelyn Davis told council members. "This is a classic example of officers with a wolf-pack mentality, ego and other issues that mushroomed into a very tragic situation," Davis said.

Three members of the fire department have also been fired for failing to provide proper emergency medical treatment after Nichols was handcuffed. Any charges against additional police officers would result in administrative hearings, which Sink said could take place by a sithe end of next week. Once the disciplinary process is complete, the city will publicly release investigative material that has remained sealed, Sink said, including additional video of the incident.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy has said additional police officers, fire department personnel and others who prepared documentation of the incident may also face criminal charges as more information becomes available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)