China declined U.S. request for phone call between defense chiefs -Pentagon
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 03:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 03:13 IST
China has declined a U.S. request for a phone call between U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.
The Pentagon submitted the request for a secure call on Saturday, immediately after shooting down a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, Brigadier General Patrick Ryder said in a statement.
"Unfortunately, the PRC (China) has declined our request. Our commitment to open lines of communication will continue," Ryder said.
