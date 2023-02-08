DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 8

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8

** MALABO - Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa to visit Equatorial Guinea on a three-day state visit (To Feb 9). ** JAKARTA - Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will depart for Indonesia (To Feb 10).

** NAIROBI - Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki to visit Kenya for an official two-day visit (To Feb 9). ** LONDON - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address the British Parliament and meet King Charles III at Buckingham Palace.

** NOUAKCHOTT - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visits Mauritania as part of a regional tour to deepen ties with Africa amid Western concerns about the role of Russian private military company the Wagner group in the region. ** VALLETTA/ ROME - UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly to visit to Malta and Italy (To Feb 10)

** GENEVA, Switzerland - World Health Organization director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other experts' brief media on global health issues and health emergencies, with focus likely on Turkey and Syria and on the COVID-19 pandemic – 1500 GMT ** PORT-AU-PRINCE - United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk will conduct a two-day official mission to Haiti (To Feb 10)

** LONDON - Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will visit the United Kingdom and will meet UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. ** WASHINGTON DC - Roy Cooper Governor of North Carolina, Kathy Hochul Governor of New York, Wes Moore Governor of Maryland, Jared Polis Governor of Colorado, Tim Walz Governor of Minnesota, Mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington and Levar Stoney of Richmond discuss economic issues at State and Local Leaders Summit – 1700 GMT.

** WASHINGTON DC - Fuad Hussein, foreign minister of Iraq, on an official visit to Washington. ** BRASILIA - Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira hosts his French counterpart Catherine Colonna for talks. A joint press conference will follow the meeting.

** KIGALI - Uzziel Ndagijimana, Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda, presents revised 2022/23 budget to parliament – 0700 GMT ** MADRID - Spain´s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, economy minister Nadia Calviño and industry minister Reyes Maroto attend an event in Madrid – 1030 GMT. YEREVAN - Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic Radman will pay an official visit to Armenia. (final day) SAPPORO, Japan - 2023 Sapporo Snow Festival (to Feb. 11). VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21) BENGALURU, India - Global energy leaders like Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, OPEC secretary general Haitham Al Ghais, Indian PM Narendra Modi, energy secretaries of China, Japan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh to speak at the India Energy Week Strategic Conference. Global refineries will also participate in the three-day event that kicks off on Feb 6, 2023. (To Feb. 9) HELSINKI - Governor general of Canada Mary Simon visits Finland, invited by Finnish president Sauli Niinisto. During the visit, Simon and Niinisto will also travel to Lapland. Simon will also meet with Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin. (To Feb. 10) WASHINGTON DC - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck meets business leaders, politicians in Washington to discuss cooperation with European businesses (final day). WASHINGTON DC - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg visits the United States (To Feb. 9). CANBERRA - Timor-Leste Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak will visit Australia as a Guest of Government and will be welcomed by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (To Feb 9). TASHKENT - A delegation of the Republic of Slovenia headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs Tanja Fayon is visiting the Republic of Uzbekistan (To Feb 9). NEW DELHI - Nanaia Mahuta Minister of Foreign Affairs of New Zealand to visit India (To Feb 10). MADRID - Nadia Calvino, Spain's minister for economy, to attend economy event in Madrid – 1030 GMT. BERLIN - Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, addresses the Bundestag before the Feb. 9 EU summit in Brussels – 1130 GMT. HARARE - Zimbabwe's Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube and Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe John Mangudya discuss the economic outlook at a meeting of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industry – 0530 GMT. WARSAW - German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius visits Warsaw for talks with his Polish counterpart Mariusz Blaszczak – 1130 GMT. SINGAPORE - Pham Minh Chinh Prime Minister of Vietnam arrives in Singapore for a three-day visit. (To Feb 10) NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council to meet on Ukraine. The meeting has been requested by Russia to discuss the supply of weapons to Ukraine – 1500 GMT. KATHMANDU - European Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen will arrive in Nepal for an official one-day visit to meet Nepali leaders and launch several EU actions in the country. MAPUTO - Alain Berset President of the Swiss Confederation and his delegation will travel on to Mozambique. (To Feb 9) TOKYO - Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos visits Japan and is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a bilateral meeting and pay a courtesy visit to Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. (To Feb 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 9

** BRUSSELS - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is to visit Brussels, Belgium. ** BRUSSELS/ LUXEMBOURG - Finland's Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, will attend a special European Council meeting in Brussels. Following the meeti James ng, the Prime Minister will travel to Luxembourg. (To Feb 10).

KHARTOUM - Sergey Lavrov, Russian foreign minister, to visit Sudan as a part of his regional tour. ROME - British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, and UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace meet with Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto and Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome – 1200 GMT. MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño participates in CNMV's forum on stock market listing – 1130 GMT. BANGKOK - Dato' Seri Anwar Ibrahim Prime Minister of Malaysia, and spouse, will pay an Official Visit to the Kingdom of Thailand as guests of the Royal Thai Government (To Feb 10). BEIJING - Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia Hun Sen will pay an official visit to China (To Feb 11). TASHKENT - Peter Szijjarto Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary to visit Uzbekistan. BANGKOK - Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will meet Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon to discuss security cooperation between the two countries at the Government House. BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomes his Slovenian counterpart Natasa Pirc Musar with military honors in Berlin – 0930 GMT BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting (To Feb 10). BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck will give a speech at an energy dialogue organized by the BEE association for renewable energy - 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU leaders to meet on migration, competitiveness vs U.S. and China. (To Feb. 10) NEW YORK CITY – Men's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 12) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10 ** WASHINGTON D.C - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speaks at the United States Institute of Peace in Washington D.C - 2000 GMT. SANTANDER - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calviño holds a meeting with president of Cantabria Miguel Ángel Revilla, followed by a press conference – 0830 GMT. WASHINGTON D.C. - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 11

** CAMPECHE, Mexico - Miguel Diaz-Canel President of Cuba is set to meet with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador in Campeche, Mexico. VENICE, Italy - Venice Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 21). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 13 ** WASHINGTON DC - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein speaks at a Washington think tank event at the Wilson Center – 1500 GMT. BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the alliance's defence ministers – 1200 GMT. DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Dubai hosts the World Government Summit with a focus on economic resilience, development, healthcare and sustainable cities. (To Feb. 15) BEIRUT - 15th anniversary of the death of Hezbollah commander Imad Moughniyah. GLOBAL - World Radio Day. GENEVA, Switzerland - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 52nd session. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 14 GEORGETOWN - Guyana hosts the International Energy Conference and Expo 2023 focused on development. NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council to meet on sea-level rise and its implications for international peace and security – 1500 GMT. PHNOM PENH - The German president Frank-Walter Steinmeier visits Cambodia. (To Feb. 15) BRUSSELS - NATO Defence Ministers meet in Brussels. (To Feb. 15) GLOBAL - Valentine's Day. BEIRUT - 18th anniversary of the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik al-Hariri. NEW YORK CITY – Women's New York Fashion Week 2023 (To Feb. 17) BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15 BANGKOK - Thai finance minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and Deputy Central Bank Governor Mathee Supapongse speak at a business seminar held by the Economic Reporters Association – 0200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 16 BERLIN - 73rd Berlin International Film Festival (To Feb. 22) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17 PRISTINA - 15th anniversary of Kosovo's declaration of independence from Serbia. RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2023 (To Feb. 25) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 19 LONDON - 76th British Academy Film Awards. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 21 STOCKHOLM - EU energy ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. (To Feb. 22) NEW ORLEANS - Mardi Gras. BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** NEW YORK CITY - The United Nations Security Council to meet on Somalia – 1500 GMT BENGALURU, India - Finance ministers of G20 countries and their central bank chiefs to meet in Bengaluru in southern India. (To Feb. 25) CAPE TOWN - South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presents the 2023 budget in parliament – 1200 GMT. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 23 ** NEW YORK CITY - UN Security Council to meet on cooperation between the United Nations and European union – 1500 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24 NEW YORK CITY - President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskiy will visit New York to address the high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly. KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim presents the nation's budget for 2023. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 25

** PALM SPRINGS, United States - 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Finance and Central Bank Deputies' Meeting (To Feb 26) ABUJA - Nigerian House of Representatives Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Presidential Election. ABUJA - Nigerian Senate election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, FEBRUARY 27 GENEVA,Switzerland - Human Rights Council meeting (To March 31) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1 NEW DELHI - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be taking part in the G2O Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi. (To March 2) LONDON – The Norway Prince Haakon and Princess Mette-Marit to visit United Kingdom (To March 2) NEW DELHI - The G20 foreign ministers will meet in New Delhi, India (To March 2) STOCKHOLM - EU defence ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 2 STOCKHOLM - EU defence and foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 3 STOCKHOLM - EU foreign ministers meet in Stockholm during the Swedish presidency of the Council of the European Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 5 TALLINN - Estonian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 7 PALIKIR - Congress of the Federated States of Micronesia Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 9 BRUSSELS – EU Informal meeting of trade ministers. (To March 10) BRUSSELS – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting. (To March 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 10 PARIS - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will visit France for British-French summit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 13 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 14 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15 LONDON - British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt presents the UK government's budget and has commissioned the Office for Budget Responsibility to prepare an economic and fiscal forecast to go with it. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 17 VIENNA - The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) foreign ministers will meet in Vienna, Austria. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 19 ASTANA - Kazakh House of Representatives Election. PODGORICA – Montenegro Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 20 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 21 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 23 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting. (To March 24)

