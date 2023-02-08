Left Menu

Four arrested during anti-drugs drive in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Police on Wednesday arrested four people and seized large quantities of intoxicants during an anti-drugs drive here, officials said. Rs 8.10 lakh in cash and a .32-bore pistol were also recovered from them.Addressing reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police Hoshiarpur Sartaj Singh Chahal said a special search operation was carried out at Bhagat Nagar, a known drugs hotspot.

PTI | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:31 IST
Addressing reporters here, Senior Superintendent of Police (Hoshiarpur) Sartaj Singh Chahal said a special search operation was carried out at Bhagat Nagar, a known drugs hotspot. During the operation, the police recovered 510 grams of intoxicants in powder form and cash from one Rajesh Kumar and his wife Asha Rani. The couple were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Gurwinder Singh alias Govinda of Khakh village and Harwinder Singh alias Binder of Kathe Adhikare village were also arrested during the operation. A pistol, two live rounds and 1,120 pills were seized from them, the police added.

