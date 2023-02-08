Maha: Gram Panchayat member held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Palghar district

A member of a village gram panchayat from Palghar district of Maharashtra was nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for official work, an ACB official said on Wednesday. A private driver was also detained for the crime, he said.

The gram panchayat member was nabbed near a wine shop located on the Boisar-Chillar road on Tuesday while he was accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. A case is being registered against the panchayat member and the driver under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)