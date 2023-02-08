Left Menu

Maha: Gram Panchayat member held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Palghar district

A private driver was also detained for the crime, he said.The gram panchayat member was nabbed near a wine shop located on the Boisar-Chillar road on Tuesday while he was accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:33 IST
Maha: Gram Panchayat member held for accepting Rs 25,000 bribe in Palghar district
  • Country:
  • India

A member of a village gram panchayat from Palghar district of Maharashtra was nabbed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 for issuing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for official work, an ACB official said on Wednesday. A private driver was also detained for the crime, he said.

The gram panchayat member was nabbed near a wine shop located on the Boisar-Chillar road on Tuesday while he was accepting Rs 25,000 from the complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. A case is being registered against the panchayat member and the driver under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

SIU welcomes sentencing of KZN official for PPE corruption

South Africa
2
Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating magic trick of nature

Hubble sees strange spokes across Saturn's rings; watch this fascinating mag...

 Global
3
Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

Whatfix Launches Product Analytics, Building on 2022 Success

 India
4
The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age
Blog

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Wake-Up Call: The Urgency of Addressing Internal Threats in Today's World

The Rise of Cyber Threats: A Global Concern for the Digital Age

The Global Threat of Pandemics: What We Can Learn from the COVID-19 Experience

Essential Tips for a Productive Workday

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023