Fire at Latvia drone factory that supplies Ukraine

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:42 IST
Firefighters in the Latvian capital Riga were tackling a blaze on Wednesday at a factory of a U.S.-based drone maker which supplies the Ukrainian army, Latvian public broadcaster LSM said. Lativa is the sole European production facility for U.S. company Edge Autonomy.

LSM quoted a police spokesperson as saying officers investigating the incident were aware the factory supplied drones to Ukraine, but did not suspect any foul play. Three people were injured and 600 square meters of the factory were destroyed by the fire which began on Tuesday, LSM said.

Firefighters and rescuers worked for four hours to contain the flames in the production building, the fire brigade said on Twitter.

