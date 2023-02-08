Left Menu

Two Ugandan women held with drugs in Goa

He said the police acted on inputs that two women foreign nationals were supplying drugs in the coastal areas of Anjuna for some days. Police seized 7 gm of psychotropic drug Ecstasy worth Rs 45,000, 10.3 gm of suspected cocaine worth Rs 82,400, and 3.4 gm MDMA worth Rs 34,000 from them, he added.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:47 IST
Two Ugandan women held with drugs in Goa
Police on Wednesday arrested two Ugandan women for possessing drugs at Anjuna in North Goa, an officer said.

A variety of drugs, including suspected cocaine, MDMA, and Ecstasy, was recovered from the women, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi. He said the police acted on inputs that two women foreign nationals were supplying drugs in the coastal areas of Anjuna for some days. ''Police kept vigil and detained two women when they arrived at the spot looking for prospective buyers for drugs. Police seized 7 gm of psychotropic drug Ecstasy worth Rs 45,000, 10.3 gm of suspected cocaine worth Rs 82,400, and 3.4 gm MDMA worth Rs 34,000 from them,'' he added. A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

