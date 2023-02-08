Left Menu

Three kids die in fire in Barmer

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three children, aged two, four and seven, were burnt alive in a fire that broke out in a hut in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.

The tragic incident took place in Bandra village under the Nagana police station limits.

The three kids were identified as Ashok Singh (2), his sister Rukma (7) and Sarupi (4), Nagana SHO Narpatdan said.

He said the bodies were handed over to the relatives after post-mortem examination and a case was registered under CrPC section 174.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

