Woman jumps to death in Rajasthan's Kota

A 25-year-old woman allegedly killed herself by jumping into the Chambal river in the city's Kunhari area, police said on Wednesday.

The woman was identified as Shivani Soni. She had been married to a Mahaveer Nagar Extension resident but was living in her parents' home in Sakatpura for some time, they said. The woman jumped into river from the New Barrage overbridge in the afternoon. She suffered critical injuries to her head and arm as the river is shallow at the spot, Kunhari police station SHO Ganga Sahay Sharma said. The police admitted her in a local hospital where doctors declared her dead, he added. Her body was handed over to family members after post mortem. The police have lodged a case under Section 176 of the CrPC and investigation is underway. The woman was married off around six years ago but was living in her parents' home, Circle Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Shankar Lal said.

The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the suicide, Lal added.

