Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Barmer home

The decomposed bodies of an elderly woman and her son were found at their home in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday, police said.

Siwana SHO Nathu Singh said the incident took place in Mavdi village. The victims were identified as Roop Kanwar (75) and Jagdev Singh (50).

He said a preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC.

