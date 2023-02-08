Left Menu

Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Barmer home

The decomposed bodies of an elderly woman and her son were found at their home in Rajasthans Barmer on Wednesday, police said.Siwana SHO Nathu Singh said the incident took place in Mavdi village. The victims were identified as Roop Kanwar 75 and Jagdev Singh 50.He said a preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:03 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:03 IST
Decomposed bodies of woman, son found in Barmer home
The decomposed bodies of an elderly woman and her son were found at their home in Rajasthan's Barmer on Wednesday, police said.

Siwana SHO Nathu Singh said the incident took place in Mavdi village. The victims were identified as Roop Kanwar (75) and Jagdev Singh (50).

He said a preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide. A case was registered under section 174 of CrPC.

