Left Menu

Germany's Scholz travelling to Paris to meet Zelenskiy: sources

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:17 IST
Germany's Scholz travelling to Paris to meet Zelenskiy: sources
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Paris to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources.

Macron will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency

said. German broadcaster ntv had first reported Scholz's trip, citing unnamed sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023