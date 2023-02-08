Germany's Scholz travelling to Paris to meet Zelenskiy: sources

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Paris to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources.

Macron will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency

said. German broadcaster ntv had first reported Scholz's trip, citing unnamed sources.

