Germany's Scholz travelling to Paris to meet Zelenskiy: sources
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-02-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 20:17 IST
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is flying to Paris to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron, according to German government sources.
Macron will host the meeting between the three leaders in the French capital on Wednesday, the French presidency
said. German broadcaster ntv had first reported Scholz's trip, citing unnamed sources.
