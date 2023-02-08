Macron to host Ukraine's Zelenskiy and Germany's Scholz in Paris on Wednesday

French President Emmanuel Macron will host a meeting in Paris later on Wednesday with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the French Presidency said on Wednesday.

Futher details were not immediately available. On his second trip abroad since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 2, Zelenskiy visited Britain earlier on Wednesday to drum up aid, winning a pledge to train Ukrainian pilots on advanced NATO fighter jets, a big symbolic step up in Western military support.

On Thursday, Zelenskiy is expected to travel to Brussels, where leaders of EU countries are gathering for a summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)