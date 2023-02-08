Soccer-Ghanaian player Atsu remains missing after Turkey earthquake- Hatayspor director
Ghanaian soccer player Christian Atsu remains missing after two devastating earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria, Hatayspor director Volkan Demirel told Reuters on Wednesday. Atsu, 31, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital following Monday's huge quakes.
Atsu, 31, was reported to have been rescued from the rubble with injuries and transported to hospital following Monday's huge quakes. "There is no information on his whereabouts yet, we don't know where he is," Demirel said. "It's not the case that he was pulled out or taken anywhere else."
The search for Atsu is ongoing, Demirel added. Ghana national team player Atsu had joined Hatayspor in September of last year, after nearly a decade at English clubs Chelsea and Newcastle United. (Editing by Christian Radnedge)
