Jaishankar, Fiji's Deputy PM discuss development partnership

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Biman Chand Prasad on Wednesday and discussed the development partnership between the two countries, including in sectors such as health and education.

Prasad, Fiji's minister for finance, strategic planning, national development and statistics, who is paying a visit to India from February 5 to 10, held talks with Jaishankar during which the two ministers reiterated the close connection that exists between the peoples of the two countries.

This is the first high-level visit from Fiji following the formation of the new government under Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in December 2022.

Jaishankar and Prasad discussed various facets of cooperation and development partnership between India and Fiji, including health, education and people-to-people ties, a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

''A good meeting with Deputy Prime Minister @bimanprasad of @FijiGovernment today. Discussed India-Fiji historical people to people ties, our development cooperation and collaboration at multilateral forums,'' he said.

They also exchanged views on Indo-Pacific, Jaishankar added.

Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh hosted a lunch in honour of Deputy Prime Minister Prasad.

In Bengaluru, Fiji's Deputy Prime Minister Prasad attended the first India Energy Week (IEW) 2023.

India-Fiji relations are based on mutual respect, cooperation and strong cultural and people-to-people ties, the statement said.

The visit of Prasad comes a few days before the 12th World Hindi Conference which will be jointly hosted by India and Fiji in Nadi, Fiji, from February 15-17.

The first high-level visit from Fiji since the change of government in December 2022 is expected to further strengthen and deepen the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji, the statement said.

