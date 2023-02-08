Left Menu

Coal scam: ED detains Kolkata bizman after Rs 1 crore in cash seized

The investigation is underway, he added.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday seized Rs 1 crore in cash and detained a businessman following searches at his office and residence in Kolkata's Ballygunge area in connection with their investigation into the coal scam, a senior officer said.

A three-member team of the ED searched different locations in Kolkata in connection with the case, he said.

''So far, Rs 1 crore in cash has been counted. The counting is still on and it may increase. The cash was kept hidden in different bags at the businessman's office and residence,'' the ED officer said.

''We have detained the businessman as he could not give appropriate answers on why he was keeping such a large amount at home. The investigation is underway,'' he added.

The team of the ED had reached Kolkata on Tuesday night, the officer said.

