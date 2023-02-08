Suspected spy detained along India-Pakistan border in Jaisalmer
Haneef Khan, a resident of Jhalria village of the district, was detained by the Border Security Force BSF over his alleged links with Pakistani agents, Ramgarh police said. The man was later handed over to police for further investigation.
A man has been detained along the India-Pakistan international border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on suspicion of espionage activities, police said on Wednesday. Haneef Khan, a resident of Jhalria village of the district, was detained by the Border Security Force (BSF) over his alleged links with Pakistani agents, Ramgarh police said. The man was later handed over to police for further investigation. PTI CORR AG SRY SRY
