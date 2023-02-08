Left Menu

Athletics-Kazakhstan added to World Athletics' competition manipulation watch list

If a country is on the watch list, any results achieved at competitions held by the member federation on their territory will not be recognised by World Athletics. This affects an athlete's chances of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this year and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris unless they take part in international competitions recognised by the governing body.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 21:15 IST
Athletics-Kazakhstan added to World Athletics' competition manipulation watch list

Kazakhstan have been placed on World Athletics' watch list following an investigation of suspicious competition results conducted by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the sport's governing body said on Wednesday. If a country is on the watch list, any results achieved at competitions held by the member federation on their territory will not be recognised by World Athletics.

This affects an athlete's chances of qualifying for the World Athletics Championships in Budapest this year and the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris unless they take part in international competitions recognised by the governing body. "This decision reflects the high degree of risk of results manipulation within the member federation's territory and not the conduct of individual officials or specific cases," World Athletics said in a statement.

"The World Athletics Competition Department will work with the Kazakhstan Federation to improve and reform their competition procedures. "Its position on the watch list will be kept under review by the Council until such a time as they are able to demonstrate that they should be removed."

The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. Other countries on the watch list are Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkey and Uzbekistan, which have all been on the list since September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting a booster

Haven’t had COVID or a vaccine dose in the past six months? Consider getting...

 Australia
2
FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

FOREX-Dollar slips after Powell strikes balanced tone on inflation

 Global
3
France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

France, Germany protest U.S. green subsidies on Washington trip

 Global
4
Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow management solution for co-lending

Cashfree Payments launches 'Co-lend': India's first fully automated escrow m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uncovering the Rich History of India: A Journey Through Time

ChatGPT: The Future of Language Processing

Will technology take over humans?

The Kohinoor Diamond: A Journey Through Time and Empires

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023