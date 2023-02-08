German minister: First battalion of Leopard 2 tanks could reach Ukraine in March/April

Western partners could deliver the first battalion of Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in the first three or four months of this year, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said on Wednesday on a trip to the Polish capital.

"We could deliver at least one battalion in the first four months of this year - three months maybe - and then we need to proceed as fast as possible of course," Pistorius said, adding that a battalion would consist of about 31 tanks.

